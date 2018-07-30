Pixabay Photo

Township explores mandatory electric vehicle chargers for all new homes

Electric Vehicle Strategy will look at community and corporate electric vehicle plans

The Township of Langley is exploring a strategy that will require every new home to be constructed with electric vehicle charging equipment.

In a unanimous vote, council directed staff to begin industry consultation for making electric vehicle supply equipment mandatory in new residential construction, and to update the zoning bylaw for council to consider.

As part of this, a new Electric Vehicle Strategy will be formed to look at community and corporate electric vehicle plans, targets and policies.

The Pembina Institute estimates that one in every three vehicles in B.C. will be electric in the next 20 years, a report to council states.

Comparatively, in June of 2017, just over 4 per cent of passenger cars sold in B.C. were electric.

“Vehicles represent over 55 per cent of the Township’s community emissions profile. Policies that facilitate the adoption of zero emission vehicles, like electric cars, can make a significant impact in the fight against climate change,” the report says.

“A major challenge for adoption of these vehicles is ensuring that owners can access charging infrastructure. Adoption of an EV charging requirement in new residential development would support EV adoption and increase market penetration of EVs.”

Township staff is proposing that new houses be equipped with an outlet that can provide level 2 charging or higher for one parking space per dwelling.

Seniors’ housing, community care facilities, and educational facilities with residential accommodations will require outlets for a minimum of 20 per cent of all parking spaces.

