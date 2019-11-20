Loud ‘boom’ first sign of vehicle fire at Aldergrove industrial unit

Township fire crews dispatched to a smoky scene on the 3300-block of 262 Street Wednesday night

Mechanics at work in a nearby industrial unit were startled by a “loud boom” that alerted them to the presence of fire Wednesday night in Aldergrove.

Langley Township fire crews, RCMP, and emergency services were dispatched to a smoky scene at the 3300-block of 262 Street just before 5 p.m. at an electric motor repair shop.

There, firefighters were seen stepping through the unit’s smashed front window with hoses, working to eliminate the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

