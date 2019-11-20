Loud ‘boom’ first sign of vehicle fire at Aldergrove industrial unit

Township fire crews dispatched to a smoky scene on the 3300-block of 262 Street Wednesday night

Mechanics at work in a nearby industrial unit were startled by a “loud boom” that alerted them to the presence of fire Wednesday night in Aldergrove.

Langley Township fire crews, RCMP, and emergency services were dispatched to a smoky scene at the 3300-block of 262 Street just before 5 p.m. at an electric motor repair shop.

There, firefighters were seen stepping through the unit’s smashed front window with hoses, working to eliminate the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

More details to come as they become available – 

 

Previous story
Vote for best Christmas tree to benefit Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Just Posted

Loud ‘boom’ first sign of vehicle fire at Aldergrove industrial unit

Township fire crews dispatched to a smoky scene on the 3300-block of 262 Street Wednesday night

Alder Inn and Schnitzelz face permanent closure

After a Sept. 20 fire, the damages have displaced tenants and Schnitzels family

Former local grad empowers Langley students at We Day

An annual event aims to inspire youth

UPDATED: Mystery line strike blacks out Aldergrove for an hour

The cause is still under investigation

Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: Nov. 20, 2019 edition

Community calendar is in Wednesday’s print edition. The Arts and Christmas calendars are in Fridays.

$150M sticking point: Coast Mountain, Unifor fight over wage gap as transit lockout looms

Strike has been ongoing since Nov. 1

VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Greater Victoria resident stumbles on plastic contamination from Oak Bay High

B.C. mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’

Haynes cites ICBC and provincial documents in letter to John Horgan

South Cariboo Driver hits four cows due to fog

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing

B.C. won’t appeal decision protecting ICBC court experts

Change to evidence rules next to save money, David Eby says

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

Driver escaped uninjured as car burst into flames on Nordel Way

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in North Delta, just west of Scott Road

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

Most Read