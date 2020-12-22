A crew truck was looking for downed power lines on 240 Street in Langley’s Otter area on Tuesday morning, Dec. 22. A winter storm that dumped wet snow on Langley caused multiple electrical outages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Township fire respond to 200 calls as first winter storm hits Langley

A number of road closures remain in effect

Monday marked the first day of winter and the season made sure to make an entrance in Langley.

Since noon Monday the Township of Langley fire department received 200 calls.

Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief with the Township, estimated that is 10 times the number of calls the department typically receives.

“No emergency situation was passed,” Steeple said, noting all reports were attended.

“All our members did a great job… with keeping up all night and being up all night,” he emphasized.

Also, despite working around the clock BC Hydro still had at least 45 power outages listed in the Langley area as of noon Tuesday, but the utility had restored power to about 190,000 customers of the 223,000 customers across the province who were impacted.

Brookswood was the hardest hit community in terms of weather-related calls attended by the Township of Langley fire department, according to Steeple.

“There were more issues in that area for sure with all the trees,” he said.

But calls to fire crews came in from across the community.

“We had all 23 apparatuses out and responding to calls,” Steeple said, noting the “hard work of the dispatchers” who were tasked with organizing the response.

The aftermath of the snowstorm left icy road conditions Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to 0 Avenue and 264th Street after a car went into a ditch and began taking on water.

“The driver got out. There was water in the vehicle and our crews assisted the passenger… out of the vehicle,” Steeple explained.

He said the passenger was left with minor injuries to their leg and chest pain, likely caused by the airbag.

Also, 204th Street continues to be blocked north of 28th Avenue due to downed trees and power lines.

“We’ve been there almost for 20-plus hours now,” Steeple said, noting crews wrapped around 11 a.m. but a traffic control person was on site.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday 23500-block of 32nd Avenue was also blocked, according to Steeple.

Meanwhile, residents of a Fort Langley home were forced to evacuate temporarily on Monday after hydro wires had fallen on their home.

“It ended up being more a public safety issue… there was no fire conditions but [the call] did come in as that [to dispatch] because the potential was there [with] live wires on the house,” Steeple explained.

In a Monday evening update customers in several communities – not including Langley – were notified they would be left without power overnight “as crews work around the clock on repairs.”

“Due to the extensive damage and difficult conditions, BC Hydro expects that some customers may be out for a second night,” the utility company warns.

The Township had several road and park closures listed as a result of Monday’s storm. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the following had areas had re-opened.

Road Closures:

  • 199A Street at 33A Avenue
  • 216 Street at 4 Avenue
  • 16 Avenue between 200 Street and 208 Street (now open)
  • 24 Avenue between 196 Street and 200 Street (now open)
  • 28 Avenue east of 200 Street (now open)
  • 56 Avenue between 232 Street and the 24600-block (now open)
  • 64 Avenue between 232 Street and the 23600-block (now open)
  • 72 Avenue in the 25600-block (now open)
  • 88 Avenue at Nash (now open)
  • 204 Street between 28 Avenue and 32 Avenue (now open)
  • 248 Street just north of Fraser Highway (now open)
  • 264 Street in the 6600-block (now open)

Park Closures:

  • Williams Park

For Township updates visit tol.ca/news/2020-12-22-snowimpacts, and for updates on power outages visit BC Hydro at bchydro.com/safety-outages/power-outages.html.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the City of Langley fire department for comment.

