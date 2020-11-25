Township fire welcomes new members to leadership roles

Assistant fire chief Dale Steeple, deputy fire chief Darren Lee, and assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson are the Township’s latest hires in leadership roles. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)Assistant fire chief Dale Steeple, deputy fire chief Darren Lee, and assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson are the Township’s latest hires in leadership roles. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Andy Hewitson is the Township fire department’s newest assistant fire chief. He started his new role on November 2020. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)Andy Hewitson is the Township fire department’s newest assistant fire chief. He started his new role on November 2020. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Darren Lee is the Township fire department’s newest deputy fire chief. He started his new role September 2020. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)Darren Lee is the Township fire department’s newest deputy fire chief. He started his new role September 2020. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dale Steeple is the Township fire department’s newest assistant fire chief. He started his new role on November 2020. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)Dale Steeple is the Township fire department’s newest assistant fire chief. He started his new role on November 2020. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Township of Langley Fire Department is welcoming new members to its leadership roles.

Dale Steeple and Andy Hewitson have assumed the role of assistant fire chiefs and Darren Lee the role of deputy fire chief.

READ MORE: Fire education officer hangs up his helmet

Lee joins the Township fire department after serving in Oak Bay. He began his career in Surrey in 1997.

Meanwhile, Steeple and Hewitson have been with the Township fire department for nearly 30 years, both moving up to the rank of captain in 2006, according to Stephen Gamble, Township fire chief.

“They know the system here, they know the area. They have grown with the department and the community, so they have that advantage of knowing the Township… which is a big asset,” Gamble said about Steeple and Hewitson.

READ MORE: Aldergrove woman seeks help with flooded basement after receiving ‘lack of support’

Hewitson served as union president from 2007 until his recent promotion to assistant chief.

Both Steeple and Hewitson took on their new titles in early November, while Lee started in late September.

Lee joins the ranks of deputy alongside deputy fire chiefs Bruce Ferguson and Russ Jenkins.

The members will now be working out of Hall 6 in Murrayville. Hewitson is coming from Hall 8 in Walnut Grove and Steeple from Hall 3 in Aldergrove, who, at times, was at Hall 6 as well.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersLangleyLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Joel Goddard and Susie Fletcher are parents of a baby son. Joel hasn’t been seen since Nov. 10. (Missing Joel Goddard Facebook page)
Family and friends continue searching for missing Langley father

Helicopters, drones and foot searches planned in the coming days

Assistant fire chief Dale Steeple, deputy fire chief Darren Lee, and assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson are the Township’s latest hires in leadership roles. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Township fire welcomes new members to leadership roles

Department hired two assistant fire chiefs and deputy fire chief

Suspected cocaine, opioids, cash, and ledgers were seized in raids on Nov. 21. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Three arrested in raid on Langley dial-a-dope ring

Police say the suspects were selling into the Aldergrove area

Langley School District is asking parents and students to prepare for the “possibility” of return to remote learning. (Unsplash photo)
District asks Langley students to prepare for ‘possibility of remote learning’

Two more schools were issued COVID-19 exposure alerts Tuesday

Langley residents took their questions and concerns to TransLink’s open house at Langley City Hall in November of 2019. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley MP’s SkyTrain request will go nowhere

Liberal government will ignore Conservative MP’s call for SkyTrain funding

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

File photo
Surrey RCMP investigating death threat against Surrey councillor

‘On Monday morning I received a threat on messenger that basically said to put a bullet in me,’ Councillor Jack Hundial told the Now-Leader

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; B.C. drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

Most Read