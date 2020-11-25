Township fire welcomes new members to leadership roles

Assistant fire chief Dale Steeple, deputy fire chief Darren Lee, and assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson are the Township’s latest hires in leadership roles. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times) Andy Hewitson is the Township fire department’s newest assistant fire chief. He started his new role on November 2020. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times) Darren Lee is the Township fire department’s newest deputy fire chief. He started his new role September 2020. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times) Dale Steeple is the Township fire department’s newest assistant fire chief. He started his new role on November 2020. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Township of Langley Fire Department is welcoming new members to its leadership roles.

Dale Steeple and Andy Hewitson have assumed the role of assistant fire chiefs and Darren Lee the role of deputy fire chief.

Lee joins the Township fire department after serving in Oak Bay. He began his career in Surrey in 1997.

Meanwhile, Steeple and Hewitson have been with the Township fire department for nearly 30 years, both moving up to the rank of captain in 2006, according to Stephen Gamble, Township fire chief.

“They know the system here, they know the area. They have grown with the department and the community, so they have that advantage of knowing the Township… which is a big asset,” Gamble said about Steeple and Hewitson.

Hewitson served as union president from 2007 until his recent promotion to assistant chief.

Both Steeple and Hewitson took on their new titles in early November, while Lee started in late September.

Lee joins the ranks of deputy alongside deputy fire chiefs Bruce Ferguson and Russ Jenkins.

The members will now be working out of Hall 6 in Murrayville. Hewitson is coming from Hall 8 in Walnut Grove and Steeple from Hall 3 in Aldergrove, who, at times, was at Hall 6 as well.

