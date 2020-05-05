Township firefighter ‘saved’ a Langley church after early morning fire

A fire at the Langley Canadian Reformed Church started in the roof

Township firefighters were called to the Langley Canadian Reformed Church for a fire early Tuesday morning on May 5, 2020. No one was in the church at the time. (Google Maps)

Firefighters saved a Langley church from being destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.

Township of Langley firefighters received a call about a fire at 5:17 a.m. at the Langley Canadian Reformed Church (21804 52nd Ave.), deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson told the Langley Advance Times.

It is believed the fire started in the rooftop HVAC system, where most of the damage was contained, Ferguson noted.

“We did have to cut a hole in the roof, but other than that we saved the church,” he said.

There was no one in the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Investigators made their way to the local church Tuesday morning to further access the scene.

