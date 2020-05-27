Township firefighters contain morning blaze at Langley greenhouse

Township firefighters were called out to an early morning fire at a greenhouse in the Fernridge area Wednesday morning.
Several fire trucks were heard rushing to the scene at 2100 208 Street around 6 a.m.
Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson said the fire is not considered major.
Crews determined the blaze originated at in a greenhouse housing a natural gas powered generator, Ferguson explained.
Firefighters were still at the scene around 8 a.m.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.