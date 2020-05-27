Township firefighters contain morning blaze at Langley greenhouse

Fire trucks were heard rushing to the Fernridge area early Wednesday morning

Township firefighters reported to an early morning fire on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at a Greenhouse in the Fernridge area. The blaze originated in a greenhouse housing a natural gas generator, according to Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson. (Google Maps)

Township firefighters were called out to an early morning fire at a greenhouse in the Fernridge area Wednesday morning.

Several fire trucks were heard rushing to the scene at 2100 208 Street around 6 a.m.

Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson said the fire is not considered major.

Crews determined the blaze originated at in a greenhouse housing a natural gas powered generator, Ferguson explained.

Firefighters were still at the scene around 8 a.m.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersLangley Township