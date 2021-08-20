Township of Langley Fire Department (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Township firefighters respond to 15 calls overnight, one suspicious fire

No injuries were reported

Township of Langley firefighters responded to 15 calls overnight, and one of them was a fire that has been deemed suspicious.

Dale Steeple, assistant chief, with the Township of Langley, said most of the calls were medical-related overnight Thursday, but one incident of note was a fire in the 7400 block of 208th Street.

Crews were called to the area around 2:20 a.m. to what they believed to be a homeless camp.

The fire had began to spread into the surrounding trees, Steeple recalled.

“With no one around to confirm what exactly happened, we do not know if it was accidental or on purpose,” he explained about why the blaze was considered suspicious.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident will not be investigated further, Steeple concluded.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersLangleyLangley Township

Previous story
Woman discovered dead in a Pitt Meadows field possibly killed by a black bear

Just Posted

Jared Davidson holds the “notice to vacate” letter that tenants of the Many Ways Home Housing transitional-housing program received on Aug. 17. Tenants received confirmation on Friday (Aug. 20) that everyone can stay. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Tenants of transitional-housing program in Abbotsford no longer have to move

Township of Langley Fire Department (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Township firefighters respond to 15 calls overnight, one suspicious fire

Xinguang Yang was staying with family in Willoughby and took photos of the sky. The smoky views have prompted concerns about pollution. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance)
LETTER: Grandparent in Langley casts an eye skyward

A Kwantlen First Nations group called Stomi:x Shweli (Warrior Spirit) will be highlighted in a free virtual concert being offered in conjunction with the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival early next month. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aboriginal music highlighted in up-coming Langley festival