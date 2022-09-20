Map of Willowbrook showing walking distances from the proposed Surrey — Langley SkyTrain extension station. (Township of Langley)

Map of Willowbrook showing walking distances from the proposed Surrey — Langley SkyTrain extension station. (Township of Langley)

Township goes online and in-person to get input into Willowbrook plan

Survey and ‘pop-up’ event announced

An update to the Township of Langley Willowbrook Community Plan to prepare for SkyTrain is soliciting input through an online survey and an in-person “pop-up” event.

Accessible at tol.ca/wcp, the online survey is a chance for residents to share what they think a transit-oriented Willowbrook should be like in the future, and to help identify opportunities that may be created by the Surrey — Langley SkyTrain line when it arrives.

“We want to hear from people who live, work, play, and do business in the Willowbrook community,” said Jason Chu, Manager, Community and Policy Planning at the Township of Langley.

“Plan updates will help shape Willowbrook over the next 20 years, looking towards a sustainable, transit-oriented community with the planned arrival of SkyTrain.”

The online survey will close on Friday Sept. 23.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Township will hold an in-person event to allow residents to speak with staff and provide input at Willowbrook Shopping Centre from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. near the Bay, 19705 Fraser Highway.

The revised plan is scheduled to be completed by Spring 2024.

Goals and objectives for the community plan update include:

• A sustainable transit-oriented community that is more pedestrian and cycle-friendly, and can significantly influence travel patterns through more walking, cycling, and transit trips

• Defining a future built form and landscape character, place making elements, and sustainable community design that serves local needs and creates an attractive destination

• Identification of community amenities to support a future land use and development vision along with policy recommendations for securing community amenity contributions through a land value capture system

• Comprehensive public engagement that effectively communicates and involves property owners, local community stakeholders, external agencies, and the broader public in the planning process.

• Financial plan for the provision and maintenance of infrastructure services.

