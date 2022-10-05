Trinity Western University’s DeVries Auditorium will host a discussion on climate change and the environment with candidates for mayor in Langley Township. (TWU)

Trinity Western University’s DeVries Auditorium will host a discussion on climate change and the environment with candidates for mayor in Langley Township. (TWU)

Environment, climate change focus of mayoralty forum at Trinity Western University

Thursday event invites Township hopefuls

Ahead of the BC general local elections this month, student-led Trinity Western Environmental Club (TWEC) is partnering with local organization Climate Change Langley Action Partners (CCLAP) to host a discussion on climate change and the environment, and to hear from candidates for mayor in the Langley Township.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 6, Thursday, 7-9 p.m. at the DeVries Auditorium at TWU’s Langley campus.

President of TWEC Lauren Mckenna and her peers have hosted similar events in the past to engage local leadership candidates. Lauren believes that it is important to hear candidates’ thoughts on the environment “to better understand what their goals are for our community.”

“After attending last year, I learnt a lot about each candidate—not just their views on climate change but also about their goals for the local forests and parks in Langley,” Mckenna recalls.

“These meetings help me make an educated decision when voting and get me more interested to vote,” she said, adding, “I think it is important for students to vote, and by having events like these, I hope it would help students feel the responsibility to vote.”

One of Mckenna’s top concerns is regarding plans to protect forested areas in Walnut Grove, given the number of new building developments in the area.

Organizers anticipate that all four candidates for mayor will be participating: Michelle Sparrow, Rich Coleman, Blair Whitmarsh, and Eric Woodward.

