Flooding at Fort Langley’s Marina Park in June, 2012 prompted the Township to close down the walking trail along the river and the boat launch. At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the Township rescinded an evacuation alert, issued on May 15. Langley Times File Photo

Township of Langley rescinds evacuation alert

High streamflow advisory remains in effect for the Fraser River

  • May. 28, 2018 5:10 p.m.
  • News

The Township of Langley has now rescinded the evacuation alert issued on May 15 to property owners and businesses in the unprotected areas of Northwest Langley, Brae and McMillan Island, and Glen Valley.

The River Forecast Centre reports that a high streamflow advisory remains in effect for the Fraser River, however the forecast water levels at the Mission Gauge are expected to drop to the 5.4 metre range later this week.

Closures are still in effect for the small viewing deck and boat launch in Marina Park, the Trans Canada Trail at 208 Street and the Fort to Fort Trail from the Salmon River Dyke Station to the entrance off Allard Crescent.

Township staff will continue with regular patrols of the municipality’s dykes.

