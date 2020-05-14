Picnic shelters (photo from 2019’s Blackberry Bake Off) will be open again as of Friday, May 15 in Langley Township. (Langley Advance Times files)

Township opens more park facilities for long weekend

From ball diamonds to tennis courts, a number of rec facilities will be opening again

Langley Township is opening some of its outdoor park and recreation facilities starting this Friday as restrictions on gatherings loosen, just before the Victoria Day long weekend.

The following facilities will be open as of May 15:

  • Baseball diamonds
  • BMX/mountain bike tracks
  • Disc golf courses
  • Park washrooms
  • Marina park boat launch
  • Parking lots
  • Picnic shelters
  • Skateboard parks
  • Sports fields
  • Tennis courts

Still closed are ball hockey and lacrosse boxes, basketball courts, climbing walls, field houses, playgrounds, spray parks, volleyball courts, and the Fort Langley Canoe and Paddling Centre.

Langley City recently announced it is also opening park washrooms, bike parks, and tennis and pickleball courts to the public, with its start date May 19.

Although more public rec facilities are being opened, physical distancing is still required in parks and at rec facilities.

B.C.’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has repeatedly cautioned the province’s residents to keep their social circles small and to avoid unnecessary contact to prevent a recurrence of the spread of the coronavirus.

