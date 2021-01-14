Township seeks $2.8 million in federal funds for new construction

The COVID-recovery funding could go towards a new walking track and flood prevention

Federal COVID relief funding could mean $2.8 million for Langley Township to complete a new walking track and better flood protection in Glen Valley.

The Township will apply for grants under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS), a project that is giving out tens of millions of dollars for projects that will be shovel-ready by this spring and can be completed by the end of 2021.

The Township has two projects that fit that criteria, so it’s applying for funding for two major projects.

The first is a $2.5 million project to create an addition to the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre.

The addition is to include a 300 square meter expansion of the main building, plus the creation of a 500 metre rubberized outdoor walking track on the centre’s grounds.

The project could start as soon as April.

The other major project deals with Nathan Creek in Glen Valley, which would upgrade the sediment pond and mitigate against flooding in the area protected by dikes during major rainfall events.

The project has already been designed and could be built this summer for $381,000, according to the Township.

Municipal governments can only apply for two projects each, and the applications are expected to be competitive. The projects were chosen because they are in the narrow window of being shovel-ready in the very near future and fast enough to finish by the end of 2021.

If not funded by the federal government, neither is considered an important enough priority that they are likely to be approved for this year’s Township budget.

Council approved the plan to apply for the projects unanimously.

