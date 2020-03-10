Population in the Township is projected to almost double to 211,000 by 2041, according to the city’s website. The needs report will help the municipality prepare for future growth in the community. (Langley Advance Times files)

Township wants to hear ‘negative or positive’ housing stories from Langley residents

Municipality prepares first Housing Needs Report to plan for future growth

Township of Langley is preparing a Housing Needs Report “to help identify existing and projected gaps in the housing supply” and they are asking the public to share their experiences online.

“We are asking people to submit their stories to inform the Housing Needs Report. This is the qualitative part of the research,” the Township media relations department said in a statement to the Langley Advance Times.

READ MORE: CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

The needs report is mandated by the provincial government and is based on legislation that took effect May 2019.

Municipalities and regional districts in British Columbia are required to complete reports by April 2022 and every five years thereafter.

This report will be the first prepared by the Township.

“Municipalities have limited mandates and resources to address housing affordability, but they can play an important role, among others, in identifying and communicating local housing needs,” the Township website says.

“Once complete, the Housing Needs Report will help guide future housing strategies for the Township.”

Citizens are invited to share their “negative or positive experience with housing” online until April 5.

The Township is one of the fastest growing communities in Metro Vancouver, according to the municipality. Its population is projected to almost double to 211,000 by 2041.

“This translates into a demand for over 34,000 new housing units – an average of about 1,300 per year,” according to the Township’s website.

READ MORE: Langley Township backs first ever housing action plan

Once complete the report will prompt a “review and potential update” of the Township’s Housing Action plan – a guide for growth in the community.

The needs report will be presented to council by July 2020 and will be available on the Housing Needs Report webpage on the Township website.

Residents who submit their story by deadline can enter to win of of five 10-visit recreation passes.

