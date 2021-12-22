File photo

File photo

UPDATE: Collision investigation underway for early morning crash on 16th Street

Road closure still in effect, says RCMP

A collision which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, backed up morning commute for some in Langley.

On Dec. 23, a collision was reported between 236 St. and 240th St. just after 4 a.m., blocking both ways 16th Ave. and King Rd.

According to Stephen Gamble, the Langley Township fire chief, when the crews arrived on scene, they saw a car in a ditch and a truck and a trailer blocking both ways. However, BC ambulance was already attending to the one patient involved and the RCMP was on scene.

Gamble didn’t have any further information on the incident as the crews left the scene soon after.

However, Sgt. Rebecca Parslow with the Langley RCMP, told Langley Advance Times that the crash, which took place between a semi and a passenger vehicle has caused a road closure and collision investigation is now underway.

While the cause of the crash is yet to be determined, the driver of the passenger vehicle has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

In a separate incident, there are reports of a stalled vehicle on the eastbound Hwy. 1 Trans Canada Hwy. east of Glover Road.

ALSO READ: Our View: BC Hydro needs upgrades for electric vehicle future

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashLangley

Previous story
Molecular analysis of Omicron variant shows it’s ‘highly evasive of immunity’: UBC
Next story
UFO sighting: Did aliens recently visit White Rock?

Just Posted

Township of Langley fire truck. (file)
Murrayville house fire under investigation

Langley Field Naturalists count birds during a recent trek through Campbell Valley Park. (John Gordon/Special to Langley Advance Times)
This year’s Langley bird count will take place in the new year

File photo
UPDATE: Collision investigation underway for early morning crash on 16th Street

It took firefighters and Santa an hour longer than expected to complete the Aldergrove candy cane run on Friday, Dec. 17, because there more people than ever wanting to see the jolly old elf and make donations to the food bank. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley firefighters report better-than-ever response to annual candy cane run