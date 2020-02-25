Traffic blocked westbound on Highway One Tuesday afternoon

UPDATE: The highway has now reopened.

A dump truck and trailer jackknifed in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway in Langley near the 208th Street overpass on Tuesday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m.

The incident took place about 200 meters west of the overpass in the westbound lanes, said Bruce Ferguson, deputy Langley Township fire chief.

Traffic was stopped dead heading in that direction, Ferguson said.

An excavator was moving concrete barricades to clear a path shortly after the crash.

Removing the concrete barriers now so hopefully some traffic can get through. pic.twitter.com/UwoVaBxQpH — Jason Humeniuk (@VanMortgage) February 25, 2020

