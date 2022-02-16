Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:20 a.m.

TRAFFIC: Commuters to face delays after westbound collision on Highway 1 in Langley

Crews attending on scene

Westbound Highway 1 commuters might face delays today due to a crash in Langley.

The crash occurred just west of 248th Street around 7:10 a.m. and has blocked the left lane as a result. Crews are attending on the scene however, DriveBC has warned commuters to expect delays as traffic could get backed up.

Use Fraser Highway or expect major delays.

