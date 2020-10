A police cruiser is blocking the right lane eastbound on 56th Avenue in Langley at 272nd Street on the morning of Oct. 27, 2020. (Langley Township)

A crash at 272nd Street and 56th Avenue in Langley is partially blocking the 272nd Street northbound lane Tuesday morning.

A Township traffic camera shows a police cruiser was blocking the right lane on 56th Avenue eastbound around 7:45 a.m.

Expect delays in the area.

