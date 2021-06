(Special to Langley Advance Times) (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A crash on 200th Street and 80th Avenue has traffic gridlocked in the area Wednesday morning.

Photos shared with Langley Advance Times by a witness on scene shows a vehicle straddling the medium, and another in the bushes.

Emergency crews are on scene. Best to plan an alternate route.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to Township firefighters for more information.

