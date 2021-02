Crash at 264th Street has vehicles backed up to Mt. Lehman Road

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:06 a.m.

Westbound Highway 1 commuters are caught in gridlock from a crash in Langley this morning.

The crash occurred just before 264th Street at approximately 6:15 a.m.; emergency crews are now blocking the left lane.

Vehicles are backed up all the way into Abbotsford past Mt. Lehman Road. Expect delays.

Traffic