Traffic delayed by crash on Hwy. 1 near 232 Street

Traffic on Hwy. 1 through Langley is being delayed by an accident.
A westbound “vehicle incident” at 232nd street Langley was blocking the left lane, Drive BC reported.
REMINDER – #BCHwy1 – Westbound vehicle incident at 232nd street in #LangleyBC is blocking the left lane. Recovery in progress. Expect delays due to congestion. pic.twitter.com/y8RswVaubM
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 20, 2021
Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported rollover crash.
Emergency services are on the scene.
Drive BC warned motorists can expect delays due to congestion.
Hwy. 1 eastbound was also reportedly slow slow from 216th St.
There was no immediate word of injuries.
READ ALSO: WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic
Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.