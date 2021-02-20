Traffic delayed by crash on Hwy. 1 near 232 Street

A vehicle ended up in the ditch on Hwy. 1 near 232 Street on Saturday morning, slowing westbound traffic (Drive BC traffic cam)

Traffic on Hwy. 1 through Langley is being delayed by an accident.

A westbound “vehicle incident” at 232nd street Langley was blocking the left lane, Drive BC reported.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 – Westbound vehicle incident at 232nd street in #LangleyBC is blocking the left lane. Recovery in progress. Expect delays due to congestion. pic.twitter.com/y8RswVaubM — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 20, 2021

Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported rollover crash.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Drive BC warned motorists can expect delays due to congestion.

Hwy. 1 eastbound was also reportedly slow slow from 216th St.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

