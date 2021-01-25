TRAFFIC: Eastbound Highway 1 vehicle incident in Langley

A vehicle incident in Langley eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway is blocking traffic on Monday morning.
The incident is impacting the 264th Street-Highway 13 interchange, according to the Ministry of Transportation who reported the event around 7 a.m.
Currently, there is only one lane available for eastbound traffic and northbound traffic on Highway 13 is also impacted, the ministry reports.
#BCHwy1 – report of an Eastbound vehicle incident at the 264th Street/#BCHwy13 interchange. One lane currently available for Eastbound traffic. Northbound #BCHwy13 is also being impacted. #SurreyBC #LangleyBC @MainroadLM pic.twitter.com/24tCmahyYj
