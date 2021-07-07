Aldergrove Star files

TRAFFIC: Fraser Highway closed for roadwork between 248th and 256th Streets

Motorists should use alternative route between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7

Traffic will be impacted on Fraser Highway between 248th and 256th Streets throughout Wednesday, July 7 from maintenance.

Motorists should be aware that from 10 a.m., Fraser Highway will be closed until approximately 3 p.m. and are advised to take another route.

Westbound detour on Fraser Highway will be from 256 Street to Robertson Crescent and then 248 Street.

Eastbound detour on Fraser Highway will be from 248 Street to 32 Avenue and then 256 Street.

Prior to the closure, Fraser Highway was down to one alternating lane between that specific stretch.

For the latest traffic impacts, visit tol.ca/roads.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Fair Car Show and Shine hits the streets Friday, July 16

