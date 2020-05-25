Crews are on scene of a collision on the Trans Canada Highway westbound at Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford. Highway 1 is blocked between Mt. Lehman Road and 264th Street in Langley. (Google Maps)

TRAFFIC: Highway 1 closed between Mt. Lehman Road and 264th Street in Langley

Crews are on scene of a collision

A vehicle incident has the Trans Canada Highway closed westbound between Mt. Lehman Road and 264th Street in Langley Monday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene of a collision at Highway 1 and Mt. Lehman Road, according to a tweet published by the Abbotsford Police Department around 6 a.m.

Expect delays in the area. Traffic is being detoured on Fraser Highway.

RCMP are on scene and investigating.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Traffictrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing North Delta senior found dead after nine days
Next story
NDP makes support for suspending Commons contingent on permanent sick leave

Just Posted

$2,000 reward for info on suburban trap after raccoon dies

Animal rights groups say there was no need for the trap

TRAFFIC: Highway 1 closed between Mt. Lehman Road and 264th Street in Langley

Crews are on scene of a collision

Why Langley coach Neil Brown was inducted into the BC Basketball Hall of Fame

He described his record as a ‘perfect storm’ of championship girls’ basketball teams

Why the coach dressed up as the Easter bunny: online challenges a boost for Langley Special Olympics athletes

Keeping busy during an enforced layoff caused by COVID-19

Ride For Doug Muscular Dystrophy fundraiser to proceed

It will be shorter and much of it will be online due to COVID-19 restrictions

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Cullen commission into money laundering in British Columbia resumes today

Inquiry was called amid growing concern that illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Missing North Delta senior found dead after nine days

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera had been missing since the morning of Friday, May 15

Bike shops busier than ever, but owners worry about stock supply issues

Uptick in cyclists brings new challenges for shops

RCMP facing ‘systemic sustainability challenges’ due to provincial policing role

Provinces, territories and municipalities pay anywhere from 70 to 90 per cent of the cost of the RCMP’s services

Most Read