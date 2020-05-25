TRAFFIC: Highway 1 closed between Mt. Lehman Road and 264th Street in Langley

Crews are on scene of a collision

Crews are on scene of a collision on the Trans Canada Highway westbound at Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford. Highway 1 is blocked between Mt. Lehman Road and 264th Street in Langley. (Google Maps)

A vehicle incident has the Trans Canada Highway closed westbound between Mt. Lehman Road and 264th Street in Langley Monday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene of a collision at Highway 1 and Mt. Lehman Road, according to a tweet published by the Abbotsford Police Department around 6 a.m.

Expect delays in the area. Traffic is being detoured on Fraser Highway.

RCMP are on scene and investigating.

ROAD CLOSURE- #Abbotsford emergency services are on scene at a collision on Hwy 1 & Mt Lehman. #RCMP remain on scene investigating. Expect delays On Hwy 1 – westbound from Mt. Lehman to 264th exit. pic.twitter.com/l85p56aFpy — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 25, 2020

