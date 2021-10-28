TRAFFIC: Highway 1 crash in Langley blocking multiple lanes

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 at the 216th Street exit is causing traffic Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2021. (Google photo)

A vehicle incident is causing a backlog of traffic westbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Thursday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation reported the incident at the 216th Street exit just before 9 a.m., where it is blocking multiple lanes.

“Traffic is currently being redirected through the HOV lane,” the ministry said.

Emergency crews are on scene. Expect delays in the area due to congestion.

#BCHwy1 westbound (WB) vehicle incident at the 216 St exit has multiple lanes blocked. Traffic is currently being redirected through the HOV lane. Crews on scene. Expect delays due to congestion. @MainroadLM #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/xAR8SZEr0Q — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 28, 2021

