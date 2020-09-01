A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 in Langley has traffic backing up past Bradner Road in Abbotsford Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

UPDATE: Crews on scene at new vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Earlier incident west of 264th Street clear

After clearing an earlier westbound incident crews are now responding to a stretch of roadway between 200th Street and 176th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene, the right lane is block, according to DriveBC who reported the incident just before 8 a.m.

Earlier, a vehicle incident just west of 264th Street on Highway 1 in Langley was causing a backlog of traffic.

“Please drive with care and expect heavy delays as traffic has backed up past Bradner Road,” DriveBC reports.

Langley

