UPDATE: Crews on scene at new vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 in Langley has traffic backing up past Bradner Road in Abbotsford Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

After clearing an earlier westbound incident crews are now responding to a stretch of roadway between 200th Street and 176th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene, the right lane is block, according to DriveBC who reported the incident just before 8 a.m.

#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound, between 200th st and 176th st. Emergency crews are on scene. The right lane is blocked. Please drive with care and expect delays. #LangleyBC #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/2SNJ5O7p6x — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 1, 2020

Earlier, a vehicle incident just west of 264th Street on Highway 1 in Langley was causing a backlog of traffic.

“Please drive with care and expect heavy delays as traffic has backed up past Bradner Road,” DriveBC reports.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound, just west of 264th st in #LangleyBC is clear. Please drive with care and expect heavy delays as traffic has backed up past Bradner Rd. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/Z2hwyCnEuE — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 1, 2020

