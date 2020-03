Crews are on scene clearing debris from a previous incident

Crews are blocking the on ramp from southbound 232nd Street to eastbound on Highway 1. (Drive BC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The on ramp from southbound 232nd Street to eastbound Trans Canada Highway is blocked.

READ MORE: Flipped dump truck blocked single-lane eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are currently clearing debris from a previous incident.

Drivers should plan an alternative route.

#BCHwy1 – On ramp from SB 232nd to EB #BCHwy1 is blocked by crews clearing debris from a previous incident. #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/ED2rqmNC7M — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 4, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.