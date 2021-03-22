UPDATE: Highway 1 vehicle incident in Langley cleared

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle incident blocking the left lane before 248th Street on Highway 1 in Langley, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Drive BC)

An earlier crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley has been cleared.

Previously, westbound traffic through Langley was down to a single lane before 248th Street causing a backlog of traffic on Monday morning.

Emergency crews did respond to the incident that was first reported around 6:45 a.m.

Expect delays in the area as congestion eases.

CLEAR – Expect delays due to congestion. https://t.co/QatmXoT6Wh — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 22, 2021

