UPDATE: Highway 1 vehicle incident in Langley cleared

An earlier crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley has been cleared.
Previously, westbound traffic through Langley was down to a single lane before 248th Street causing a backlog of traffic on Monday morning.
Emergency crews did respond to the incident that was first reported around 6:45 a.m.
Expect delays in the area as congestion eases.
