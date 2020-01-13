TRAFFIC: Jackknifed semi closes Highway 1 eastbound

Highway 1 eastbound at 264th Street is closed due to a jackknifed semi wedged under the overpass, according to Drive BC.
#BCHwy1 at 264 St in #LangleyBC, jacknifed semi is wedged under the overpass, please avoid the highway in this area pic.twitter.com/1at02KaX4D
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Highway 1 was closed in both directions this morning, but the westbound lanes reopened around 6 a.m.
However, a vehicle incident west of 264th Street has the left lane blocked, expect delays.
