A jackknifed semi has closed down Highway 1 eastbound at 264th Street. (Drive BC)

TRAFFIC: Jackknifed semi closes Highway 1 eastbound

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, westbound lanes reopened

Highway 1 eastbound at 264th Street is closed due to a jackknifed semi wedged under the overpass, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Highway 1 was closed in both directions this morning, but the westbound lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

However, a vehicle incident west of 264th Street has the left lane blocked, expect delays.

