Traffic down to single lane at 248th Street

In what will probably be the first Highway 1 incident of many today, westbound traffic is down to a single lane on the busy transit route.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. at the 248th Street Overpass in Langley. Vehicles are now backed up all the way to Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

DriveBC is warning drivers of extremely icy conditions on Highway 1 today. Expect significant delays.