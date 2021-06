Highway 1 at 264th Street in Langley, looking west at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Drive BC)

A vehicle incident at 232nd Street westbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley is causing significant delays for motorists Friday morning.

The left lane is blocked, according to the Ministry of Transportation who first reported the incident around 6:45 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene.

