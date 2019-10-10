Traffic lights proposed for Fort Langley intersection where SUV crashed into spa

After an SUV crashed through the Su Casa spa at the intersection of Glover Road and 96 Avenue, Township staff advised council a traffic light has been proposed for the intersection. (Langley Times Advance file)

There is a proposal to install traffic signals at the Fort Langley intersection where an SUV crashed into the interior of Su Casa Spa and Laser on Sunday, Sept. 29, wrecking it beyond repair.

In response to a question by Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese during a recent council meeting, Ramin Seifi, the general manager of community development for the Township said the plans, to put traffic lights at the three-way intersection of Glover and 96 Avenue, were drawn up before the accident.

He said the proposed traffic lights have been included in the proposed 2020 municipal budget, and if council approves the project, it would likely be completed by the second or third fiscal quarter of the year.

Seifi told the Langley Advance Times the initial estimated cost is $450,000, but “that will be subject to future design and tenders.”

Traffic through the intersection is busy enough to justify the lights, but “I wouldn’t categorize it as heavy,” Seifi observed.

Su Casa Spa and Laser owner Sandra Jimenez welcomed the news, saying from her vantage point facing the intersection, she and her staff have witnessed near misses almost every day.

“It is very much needed,” Jimenez commented.

“I’m thrilled.”

She is hoping the design will include a stronger curbside barrier to keep a vehicle from smashing into her business again.

There were four barrier poles around an electrical utility box on the sidewalk in front of her store, but they failed to stop the SUV, Jimenez said.

Langley RCMP reported said the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder that crashed into the spa at 3 a.m. Sunday morning failed a field sobriety test, twice.

Described as a 31-year-old Langley resident, the driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension of his licence.

READ MORE: Neighbouring Fort Langley business throws fundraiser, Oct. 11, to help decimated Su Casa Spa

READ MORE Fort Langley spa destroyed by SUV will reopen next week, business owner says

Security video footage from a neighbouring business showed the Pathfinder was moving at a high rate of speed, Jimenez said.

Jimenez had hoped to reopen her Fort Langley business the week after the crash, but that has proven to be more of a challenge than expected.

She was able to find new premises, but said she was told she would have to wait “seven to eight weeks” cor a licence.

Now, she is trying to determine whether he business will be repaired within that time period.

“I may operate out of my home,” she said.

A fundraiser has been organized for Jimenez. by Jasmine Marjanovic, owner of the business beside Su Casa, Cranberries Naturally.”

Planned for Friday, Oct. 11, at the Fort Langley Community Hall from 6 to 11 p.m., the event is open to anyone wanting to help.

Money raised will be going to support Jimenez’s nine employees that count on tips as part of their paycheck from Su Casa Spa

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating are asked to email Marjanovic at cranberries@shaw.ca or call 604-888-1989.

Additionally, they can contact Matthew Romero at info@mattromero.ca or by calling 604-897-2548.



