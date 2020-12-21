Traffic: ‘Major delays and congestion’ on Highway 1 westbound in Langley

Drivers should expect major delays while travelling through Langley westbound on the Trans Canada Highway Monday morning.
A vehicle incident westbound at 216th Street in Langley has the HOV and right lane blocked, according to the Ministry of Transportation who first reported the incident around 9:30 a.m.
Drivers can expect “major delays and congestion.”
#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident WB at 216th st in #LangleyBC has the HOV and right lane blocked. Expect major delays and congestion. Traffic effects below. #FraserValley #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/sYBLpRBztv
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2020
