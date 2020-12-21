Traffic: ‘Major delays and congestion’ on Highway 1 westbound in Langley

This Trans-Canada Highway camera at 232nd looking west shows traffic congestion after a vehicle incident was reported westbound at 216th Street on Monday morning, Dec. 21. 2020. (Drive BC)

Drivers should expect major delays while travelling through Langley westbound on the Trans Canada Highway Monday morning.

A vehicle incident westbound at 216th Street in Langley has the HOV and right lane blocked, according to the Ministry of Transportation who first reported the incident around 9:30 a.m.

Drivers can expect “major delays and congestion.”

#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident WB at 216th st in #LangleyBC has the HOV and right lane blocked. Expect major delays and congestion. Traffic effects below. #FraserValley #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/sYBLpRBztv — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2020

