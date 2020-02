Left lane is blocked at 232nd Street in Langley

Google Maps image taken at 7:40 a.m., Feb. 6.

UPDATE: Accident site has been cleared but traffic remains heavy.

A multi-vehicle crash in Langley has westbound Highway 1 traffic backing up fast.

Emergency crews are at the accident site just east of 232nd Street. The accident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. and has vehicles crawling from 264th Street.

The left lane is blocked. Expect significant delays this morning.