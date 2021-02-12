Update: Traffic congestion on Highway 1 eastbound on-ramp at 200 Street

A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 56 Avenue and 224 Street. (Google)

Crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on an eastbound on-ramp on the Trans Canada Highway Friday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m. the incident at the 200th Street HOV on-ramp was causing congestion in the area.

But traffic is still moving through the area.

#BCHwy1 – EB Vehicle incident at the 200th St HOV on-ramp to #BCHwy1. Crews are on scene, expect delays in the are due to congestion #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/K9kvqHSKQ9 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 12, 2021

Earlier, Township of Langley firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Murrayville.

“Our crews did attend; however, there were no injuries or people trapped,” said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief,

RCMP remained at the scene at 56 Avenue and 224 Street to clear the incident.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffic