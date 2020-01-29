TRAFFIC: Roadwork, stalled semi causing major delays on Highway 1 in Langley

It’s not a crash, but it’s still going to make you late for work this morning.
Westbound Highway 1 drivers are facing significant delays from roadwork and a stalled semi in Langley this morning.
Paving crews at 200 St have finished working and all lanes are open, but heavy volume was created from when traffic was down to a single lane earlier in the morning.
Adding to the frustration of highway commuters is a stalled semi just west of 264 St in the left lane. It was reported just before 6:30 a.m.
Drivers are should take the Fraser Highway or 56th Ave, if they can, to avoid horrible delays.