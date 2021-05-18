Trans-Canada Highway westbound of Abbotsford near Bradner Road, looking west. (Drive BC)

Trans-Canada Highway westbound of Abbotsford near Bradner Road, looking west. (Drive BC)

TRAFFIC: Semi-truck in ditch on Highway 1 in Langley after striking vehicle

Plan for an alternate route

A semi-truck that struck a vehicle in Langley remains in the ditch Tuesday morning and is slowing down traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway westbound through Abbotsford.

“The semi-truck struck a traffic control vehicle that was controlling traffic in the slow lane while maintenance was being done on the highway,” explained Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley.

There were no injuries to the driver of the semi-truck, Hewitson said, but the occupant of the traffic control vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Traffic has backed up into Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford; commuters should plan for an alternate route.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway

Previous story
Who have the provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?
Next story
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Just Posted

In less than two months, there have been two break-ins at the nonprofit Langley Habitat For Humanity ReStore, which is now planning to add bars to its windows and doors (Langley Advance Times file)
Thieves target non-profit Langley City Habitat for Humanity store, again

Bars on doors and windows will be installed following second incident in less than two months

Surrey provincial court. (Black Press Media files)
Attempted Langley carjacking suspect headed back to court

His lawyer represented the suspect at his first hearing Monday

Langley Animal Protection Society will hold their annual gala Oct. 23, 2021. (Special to The Star)
Langley Animal Protection Society sets date for annual gala to help Aldergrove critters

Dreams Do Come True gala is being planned for Saturday, Oct. 23 with COVID-19 restrictions in place

Trans-Canada Highway westbound of Abbotsford near Bradner Road, looking west. (Drive BC)
TRAFFIC: Semi-truck in ditch on Highway 1 in Langley after striking vehicle

Plan for an alternate route

Tina Upton, chair of the D.W. Poppy dry grad committee, with some of the batteries collected during a fundraising drive on Saturday, May 17, that generated an estimated $1,200. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Discarded batteries give grads a boost at Langley’s D.W. Poppy School

First-time fundraiser raised more than $1,600

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen of Abbotsford has now been charged with 21 counts of sexual assault related to his massage business. (Facebook photo)
Former Abbotsford masseur now faces 21 counts of sexual assault

Bud Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy initally faced three charges

Over the years, police have worked with sketch artists to draw what the boys could have looked like at the times of their deaths. (Vancouver Police Department)
DNA breakthrough expected in cold case involving murdered Vancouver boys, 7 and 8

Forensic analysts are working to identify relatives of the children, whose bodies were found in Stanley Park in 1953

Livestock competitions have been part of the Pacific National Exhibiton for more than a century. (Maple Ridge News files)
B.C. provides $50 million to keep major tourist attractions going

Tour bus companies also eligible for latest COVID-19 aid

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The George Massey Tunnel will be closed overnight May 28 and 29 to test the tunnel’s fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overnight Massey Tunnel closures coming May 28, 29

Closure to allow safe testing of tunnel’s fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals

Dr. Euiseok Kim is the medical director of the new Abbotsford post-COVID-19 recovery clinic. (Submitted)
Post-COVID-19 recovery clinic opens in Abbotsford

New facility following model of first clinic which opened in Surrey

Derek Descoteau with his trusty dog Harvey. (Photo submitted)
Friends provide continuing comfort for family in wake of unresolved senseless B.C. murder

Case remains before the courts five years after Derek Descoteau’s abrupt stabbing death in Chemainus

Two small dogs were also discovered by the officer, one had died, and the other was taken by animal control and sent for veterinary care with the BC SPCA. (File Photo)
Body discovered in parked van in Mission with 2 dogs, 1 dead

Remains in state of decomposure, surviving dog sent for veterinary care with BC SPCA

Most Read