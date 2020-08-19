A crash involving two vehicles eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway east of 264th Street is impacting traffic Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

TRAFFIC: ‘Significant delays’ eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are en route

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound in Langley is causing delays Wednesday morning.

DriveBC shared an alert around 10:45 a.m. about a vehicle incident east of 264th Street in the left lane.

The incident involves two vehicles, according to Russ Jenkins, Township of Langley deputy fire chief.

Crews are en route.

“Drivers should expect significant delays in the area,” DriveBC warns.

Aliens, '60s fashions up for grabs in Aldergrove movie prop auction

Items from Project Bluebook are being sold off next month

Driver leaves the scene after collision sends Langley resident to hospital

Police work to identify driver of Honda Civic involved in Tuesday’s collision

Township urges residents to call police about suspected drug labs

Explosions, toxic fumes, and environmental damage are threats of the secret labs

Aldergrove pool reopens for public swim this Wednesday

Pools at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) will reopen to… Continue reading

B.C. teachers' union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party 'further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens'

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

