UPDATE: One person dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

First responders are on scene of an emergency westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway at Bradner Road in Abbotsford, Monday, July 19, 2021. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The lone occupant of single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Abbotsford has died.

BC Highway Patrol and the Abbotsford Police Department, alongside Emergency Services responded to a collision on Highway 1 westbound near Bradner Road around 9:40 a.m. Monday, according to Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer with BC Highway Patrol.

“Police are in the early stages of this investigation, but can confirm that the lone occupant of the vehicle involved has died,” he said. “The cause of this crash has not yet been determined.”

Earlier, crews had all westbound lanes in the area closed to traffic; as of 11 a.m. the right lane had re-opened.

BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing the investigation at the scene, Halskov said, which will impact westbound travel on Highway 1 for several hours.

Anyone with information, including dashboard camera video about the collision are asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

WB CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident has the westbound side of the highway closed near Bradner road in #AbbotsfordBC.

Detour is available. Expect delays.

More info: https://t.co/Z1x2er5wIg#LangleyBC #AldergroveBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 19, 2021

LangleyTraffic