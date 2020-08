Westbound on Hwy. 1 is slow going

A vehicle landed in the ditch on Hwy 1 westbound near the Clearbrook overpass Sunday afternoon Aug. 23, 2020, tying up traffic. (Black Press Media)

Traffic heading west on Hwy. 1 to Langley was backed up approaching Abbotsford Sunday afternoon around 12 p.m. after a car landed in the ditch just after the Clearbrook overpass.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

A tow truck was reportedly delayed getting to the scene due to the congestion.

