Left lane blocked after truck crashes into median by 264th Street

Google Maps screenshot taken at 6:30 a.m.

Westbound commuters on Highway 1 should expect extreme delays after a large truck crashed into the median west of 264th Street in Langley.

The crash was reported just after 6:10 a.m., Feb. 28, and has traffic in gridlock past Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

The accident has the left lane blocked, drivers headed west should use Fraser Highway, 56th, 16th or 0 Avenue to avoid the congestion, if they can.