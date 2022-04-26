@BuckleBrad Twitter photo.

VIDEO: Truck hits 232nd St. overpass on Highway 1 exit in Langley, partial blockages in place

Resident reported hearing a ‘big whomp’ just after 4 a.m. Crash first reported by DriveBC at 5:30 a.m.

A westbound industrial truck exiting Highway 1 has hit the 232nd Street overpass in Langley, shearing off its top, and causing both the on and off ramps to be blocked.

A local resident said he heard a “big whomp” sound at 4:10 a.m.

DriveBC first reported the crash just at 5:30 a.m., and emergency crews are on scene. The crash is causing a visual distraction and congestion, as vehicles are backed up to 264th Street on Highway 1.

Westbound commuters should expect delays. A Ministry of Highways person on site said initial indications are that it is structurally sound. Traffic is allowed on the overpass. The westbound onramp to get into the TransCanada Highway was still closed after 8 a.m.

A dump truck hit the Livingstone Road overpass (232nd Street) on Highway 1 early Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

