A vehicle headed west on Highway 1 has reportedly crashed into the median in Langley, causing delays in both directions.

The crash was initially reported just before 8 a.m. and occurred just east of 232nd Street.

Westbound lanes are open, but congestion gets heavy around 264th Street.

The left lane for eastbound traffic is blocked, with vehicles backed up to 200th Street.

Expect delays.

