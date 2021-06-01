TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire blocking Highway 1 eastbound lanes in Langley

A vehicle fire on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley is blocking eastbound lanes.
The incident was reported at 248th Street in Langley by the Ministry of Transporation around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Two eastbound right lanes are blocked, while the left lane has re-opened, according to the ministry.
Emergency crews are on scene; expect delays in the area.
Langley Advance Times has reached out to the Township of Langley fire department for comment.
UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle fire EB at 248th St in #LangleyBC, two right lanes blocked, left lane reopened, emergency crews on scene, expect major delays and congestion. Please drive carefully. #SurreyBC #FraserValley pic.twitter.com/0sYikKq28A
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 1, 2021
