TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire blocking Highway 1 eastbound lanes in Langley

The left lane has re-opened to traffic, two others remain closed

A vehicle fire at 248th Street in Langley on Tuesday, June 1, 2020 is causing a significant delays eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway. (Drive BC)

A vehicle fire on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley is blocking eastbound lanes.

The incident was reported at 248th Street in Langley by the Ministry of Transporation around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Two eastbound right lanes are blocked, while the left lane has re-opened, according to the ministry.

Emergency crews are on scene; expect delays in the area.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the Township of Langley fire department for comment.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle fire EB at 248th St in #LangleyBC, two right lanes blocked, left lane reopened, emergency crews on scene, expect major delays and congestion. Please drive carefully. #SurreyBC #FraserValley pic.twitter.com/0sYikKq28A — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 1, 2021

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway