TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are on scene of a vehicle fire eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley on the 264th Street on ramp Monday, June 22, 2020. (DriveBC/Twitter)

A vehicle fire eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley is causing congestion on the freeway Monday morning.

Township firefighters received a call about the incident around 10:30 a.m. and are on scene, deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson confirmed.

There is no word yet on the cause.

The centre and right lane of the highway are blocked, according to DriveBC.

@LangleyTownship firefighters are on scene of a vehicle fire eastbound #Highway1 in #LangleyBC. No word yet on the cause. https://t.co/IXgl00YaKU — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) June 22, 2020

Traffic is backed up past Glover Road.

Drive with care.

