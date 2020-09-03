TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are blocking the right lane

Township firefighters were called to the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley for reports of a vehicle fire Thursday morning.

Crews are on scene westbound on Highway 1 just east of the 248th Street overpass, according to DriveBC who reported the incident before 10:30 a.m.

A tow truck is on scene.

Traffic has backed up past Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

“Please drive with care and expect heavy delays,” DriveBC reports.

