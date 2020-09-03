TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are blocking the right lane

Township firefighters were called to the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley for reports of a vehicle fire Thursday morning.

Crews are on scene westbound on Highway 1 just east of the 248th Street overpass, according to DriveBC who reported the incident before 10:30 a.m.

A tow truck is on scene.

Traffic has backed up past Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

“Please drive with care and expect heavy delays,” DriveBC reports.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound, just east of 248th st overpass in #LangleyBC. The tow truck is on scene. The vehicles have moved to the right shoulder causing a visual distraction. Please drive with care & expect heavy delays as traffic has backed up to Bradner Rd. pic.twitter.com/2BDuKYaZTr — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 3, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

