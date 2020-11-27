UPDATE: New incident on Highway 1 in Langley, crashes involving 10 cars cleared

New incident is reported eastbound underneath the 216th Street overpass

A vehicle incident is blocking all lanes west of 216th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley on Nov. 27, 2020. Traffic is getting by only on the shoulder. (DriveBC photo)

Earlier crashes involving 10 cars eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway have been cleared, but another incident on the highway in Langley has been reported.

There is new vehicle incident eastbound underneath the 216th Street overpass blocking the HOV and left lane, according to the Transportation Ministry who reported the incident just after 2 p.m.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – @MainroadLM reports the EB vehicle incident blocking all lanes west of 216th Street in #LangleyBC has been cleared. However, @MainroadLM also reports that there is another vehicle incident blocking the EB HOV and Left lane underneath the 216th Street Overpass. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 27, 2020

Earlier, two separate crashes, involving 10 cars was also causing major traffic congestion eastbound Highway 1.

The incident was reported by the transportation ministry just after 1 p.m. and was said to be blocking all lanes west of 216th Street.

“There doesn’t appear to be any major injuries or extraction required at this point,” said Andy Hewitson, Township of Langley assistant fire chief.

One crash involved three vehicles and the other seven, Hewitson explained.

Traffic was getting by only on the shoulder, according to the ministry, but the area has since been cleared.

Commuters can expect “heavy delays and congestion.”

#BCHwy1 – EB vehicle incident is blocking all lanes west of 216th Street in #LangleyBC. Traffic getting by on the shoulder, expect heavy delays and congestion. Crews on scene, assessment in progress. pic.twitter.com/8itnFyyf6u — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 27, 2020

