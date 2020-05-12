TRAFFIC: Section of Langley Bypass closed eastbound after cyclist struck

A vehicle incident has the Langley Bypass eastbound closed between Fraser Highway and 200th Street Tuesday morning. (Google Map)

A cyclist struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning has a section of the Langley Bypass closed to traffic.

The cyclist was conscious and breathing when taken to hospital, said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with the Langley RCMP.

JUST IN: @LangleyRCMP have a section of #LangleyBypass closed between 200th Street and #FraserHwy after a cyclist was struck early this morning. RCMP believe the cyclist was crossing at an unmarked crossing. Cyclist was conscious when taken to hospital, RCMP say. #LangleyBC — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) May 12, 2020

But RCMP believe the cyclist was crossing the road at an unmarked crossing when the collision happened around 4:27 a.m.

The Langley Bypass eastbound is closed between Fraser Highway and 200th Street, according to Drive BC who reported the incident around 6 a.m.

The westbound lane remains open to traffic.

Expect delays in the area.

#BCHwy10 – EB Vehicle incident has the Langley Bypass closed between Fraser Hwy and 200th St. Westbound remains open to traffic, crews are en route. Expect delays in the area #LangleyBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 12, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffic