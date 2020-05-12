A vehicle incident has the Langley Bypass eastbound closed between Fraser Highway and 200th Street Tuesday morning. (Google Map)

TRAFFIC: Section of Langley Bypass closed eastbound after cyclist struck

Westbound lane remains open

A cyclist struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning has a section of the Langley Bypass closed to traffic.

The cyclist was conscious and breathing when taken to hospital, said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with the Langley RCMP.

But RCMP believe the cyclist was crossing the road at an unmarked crossing when the collision happened around 4:27 a.m.

The Langley Bypass eastbound is closed between Fraser Highway and 200th Street, according to Drive BC who reported the incident around 6 a.m.

The westbound lane remains open to traffic.

Expect delays in the area.

Langley

