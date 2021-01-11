TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley cleared

An earlier vehicle incident reported eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway at 232nd Street in Langley has been cleared.
The incident first reported by the Ministry of Transportation around 7 a.m. was blocking the left lane.
The scene was cleared about an hour later, but commuters should expect delays due to congestion.
