TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Emergency crews on scene at a vehicle incident eastbound on Highway 1 at 264th Street in Langley on Oct. 20, 2020. (DriveBC)

An incident on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound in Langley is causing delays Tuesday morning.

Crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on Highway 1 eastbound at 264th Street, according to the Ministry of Transporation who reported the incident just after 8:30 a.m.

The left lane is blocked; expect delays.

#BCHwy1 – EB vehicle incident at 264th is blocking the left lane in #LangleyBC. Emergency crews on scene, expect delays due to congestion. pic.twitter.com/sXNb7yM1AQ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 20, 2020

