TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

An incident on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound in Langley is causing delays Tuesday morning.
Crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on Highway 1 eastbound at 264th Street, according to the Ministry of Transporation who reported the incident just after 8:30 a.m.
The left lane is blocked; expect delays.
#BCHwy1 – EB vehicle incident at 264th is blocking the left lane in #LangleyBC. Emergency crews on scene, expect delays due to congestion. pic.twitter.com/sXNb7yM1AQ
