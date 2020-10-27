TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 near 200th Street in Langley

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle incident eastbound before the 200th Street off-ramp on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (DriveBC)

A vehicle incident eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning.

The right lanes before the 200th Street off ramp on Highway 1 are blocked, according to the Ministry of Transportation who reported the incident around 10 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene; expect delays due to congestion.

#BCHwy1 – EB vehicle incident is blocking the right lanes before 200th Street off ramp in #LangleyBC. Emergency crews on scene, drive with care. Expect delays due to congestion. pic.twitter.com/yANe4II0C9 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 27, 2020

